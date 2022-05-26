See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Ricardo Blanco, MD

Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Ricardo Blanco, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.

Dr. Blanco works at Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Embolism, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Northlake Pulmonary Associates
    1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
  • Riverside Medical Center

Pulmonary Embolism
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Pulmonary Embolism
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pneumonia
Thoracentesis
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Cough
Hiatal Hernia
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Alkalosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Asbestosis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Breath Testing
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchospasm
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Histoplasmosis
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Lung Abscess
Lymphangioma
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleura Cancer
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pulmonary Edema
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sleep Study
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spirometry
Systemic Sclerosis
Ulcerative Colitis
Valley Fever
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    May 26, 2022
    Dr. Blanco is the specialist you hope to find when you learn for the first time you need a Pulmonary specialist and begin your search. While everyone of us gets to this path in different ways, mine was a CAT scan that raised questions, we now want answers. The skill, life time of experience, and knowledge Dr. Blanco brought to my issue and im sure all his patients is at work on the first meeting.... and the fact that he is caring and takes the time to explain was deeply appreciated.
    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • 1356390371
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    • Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
    • Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
    • UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
