Dr. Ricardo Bierrenbach, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Bierrenbach, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Med Birmingham Al and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.

Dr. Bierrenbach works at Mountain Counseling LLC in Hendersonville, NC with other offices in Asheville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ricardo Bierrenbach Psychiatry
    110 Williams St, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 974-7004
  2. 2
    Ricardo Bierrenbach Psychiatry
    1979 Hendersonville Rd Ste D, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 974-7004
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Pardee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MedCost

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 27, 2019
    Finally a doctor who seems to care! The intake apt was definitely worth the 3 hr round-trip drive I made to see Dr. B. I'm impressed with the specific questions he asked about prior diagnoses, his professionalism and that of his staff! I'm feeling confident about finding a provider who actually wants to help improve my quality of life.
    About Dr. Ricardo Bierrenbach, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881645505
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Alabama School Of Med Birmingham Al
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Bierrenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bierrenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bierrenbach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bierrenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bierrenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bierrenbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bierrenbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bierrenbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

