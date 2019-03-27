Dr. Ricardo Bierrenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bierrenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Bierrenbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Bierrenbach, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Med Birmingham Al and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Bierrenbach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ricardo Bierrenbach Psychiatry110 Williams St, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 974-7004
-
2
Ricardo Bierrenbach Psychiatry1979 Hendersonville Rd Ste D, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 974-7004Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MedCost
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bierrenbach?
Finally a doctor who seems to care! The intake apt was definitely worth the 3 hr round-trip drive I made to see Dr. B. I'm impressed with the specific questions he asked about prior diagnoses, his professionalism and that of his staff! I'm feeling confident about finding a provider who actually wants to help improve my quality of life.
About Dr. Ricardo Bierrenbach, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1881645505
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama School Of Med Birmingham Al
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bierrenbach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bierrenbach accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bierrenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bierrenbach works at
Dr. Bierrenbach speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bierrenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bierrenbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bierrenbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bierrenbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.