Dr. Ricardo Berrios, MD is a Dermatologist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Berrios works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Brandon, FL, Riverview, FL, Apollo Beach, FL and Plant City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.