Dr. Ricardo Berrios, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Berrios, MD is a Dermatologist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Berrios works at
Locations
Loyola University Medical Center OBG2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (217) 390-7236Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Brandon Dermatology405 W Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 662-3376
Florida Medical Clinic PA7229 US HIGHWAY 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 662-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brandon Dermatology At Apollo Beach6424 N Us Highway 41, Apollo Beach, FL 33572 Directions (813) 223-4007
Suncoast Community Health Ctr Pediatrics502 N Mobley St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 582-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Berrios is so efficient & his staff!
About Dr. Ricardo Berrios, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Emory University
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of South Florida
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berrios has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berrios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berrios has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berrios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berrios speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berrios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berrios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.