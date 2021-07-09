See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Ricardo Bernal, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ricardo Bernal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Bernal works at B and T Partners LLC in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    B and T Partners LLC
    8751 Commodity Cir Ste 3, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 586-3920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 09, 2021
    Dr. Bernal is so nice and caring. Definitely a judge-free zone. Staff is great!
    PT — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Ricardo Bernal, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023087889
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scott And White Meml Hospital
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Medical Education
    • Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Bernal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernal works at B and T Partners LLC in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bernal’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

