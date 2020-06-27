Dr. Ricardo Bennett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Bennett, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Bennett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Locations
Manassas Foot Clinic Pllc8704 Rolling Rd, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 361-3132
Hospital Affiliations
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and knowledgable. As a young patient (14 at the time), I was comforted by his patience and the time he took to explain the procedure as well as the results of surgery.
About Dr. Ricardo Bennett, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134237449
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bennett speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
