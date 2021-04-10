Dr. Ricardo Ayala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Ayala, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Ayala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Ayala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tallahassee Neurological Clinic1401 Centerville Rd Ste 600, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayala?
I was impressed by his expertise on day 1 when he gave me exercises to do and a prescription to follow. He was pleasant and genuinely cares. His nurse is also wonderful. They explain everything well and work wity the patient. I am so happy to have been referred to him. My migraines have improved within 3months.
About Dr. Ricardo Ayala, MD
- Neurology
- English, French
- 1699742767
Education & Certifications
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayala accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayala works at
Dr. Ayala has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayala speaks French.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.