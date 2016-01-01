Overview

Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Nacional de La Plata and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.



Dr. Alvarez works at Oncology Consultants - Memorial City in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.