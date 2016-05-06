Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- GA
- Columbus
- Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD
Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Evangelical Univ Of El Salvador, Fac De Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inter-American Diabetes & Endocrinology1013 Talbotton Rd Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 507-7067
-
2
Inter-American Diabetes & Endocrinology1005 Talbotton Rd Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 507-7067
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Congenital Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Growth Hormone Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteomalacia
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Rickets
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Hypofunction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cushing's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Insipidus - Diabetes Mellitus - Optic Atrophy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperaldosteronism
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipoprotein Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Subacute Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarez?
I think Dr. Alvarez is an awesome doctor! He will try to get it right the first time, however, if something isn't working, he will try and try and try again until he finds the right mix of medication that works. He is also willing to try what the patients wants to try to see if that works as well. I like that he is easy to talk to and he does listen! I have recommended him to many and will continue to do so!
About Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417078031
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Evangelical Univ Of El Salvador, Fac De Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.