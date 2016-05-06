See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Columbus, GA
Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Evangelical Univ Of El Salvador, Fac De Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Alvarez works at Inter-American Diabetes & Endocrinology in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inter-American Diabetes & Endocrinology
    1013 Talbotton Rd Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 507-7067
  2. 2
    Inter-American Diabetes & Endocrinology
    1005 Talbotton Rd Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 507-7067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypogonadism
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 06, 2016
    I think Dr. Alvarez is an awesome doctor! He will try to get it right the first time, however, if something isn't working, he will try and try and try again until he finds the right mix of medication that works. He is also willing to try what the patients wants to try to see if that works as well. I like that he is easy to talk to and he does listen! I have recommended him to many and will continue to do so!
    Roz in Columbus, GA — May 06, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD
    About Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417078031
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Evangelical Univ Of El Salvador, Fac De Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez works at Inter-American Diabetes & Endocrinology in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Alvarez’s profile.

    Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

