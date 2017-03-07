See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Rica Vizarra-Villongco, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rica Vizarra-Villongco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Vizarra-Villongco works at Pediatrics in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics
    621 Degraw St, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Ataxia
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Ataxia
Conduct Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 07, 2017
    I have recommended everyone that I know that is looking to evaluate their child to Dr. Vizzara-Vollongco. She is extremely professionalism and has wonderful bedside manner. She took her time examining my daughter and made sure that we were informed throughout each detail. We are at ease and very comforted while she explained her diagnosis for my daughter. I can't say enough wonderful things about this doctor.
    Jahaira in Brooklyn, NY — Mar 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rica Vizarra-Villongco, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1245310382
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Hospital Cornell University Mc
    • Seton Hall University Jersey City Mc
    • Jersey City Mc|University Of The East
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vizarra-Villongco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vizarra-Villongco works at Pediatrics in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vizarra-Villongco’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vizarra-Villongco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vizarra-Villongco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vizarra-Villongco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vizarra-Villongco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

