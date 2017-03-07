Dr. Vizarra-Villongco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rica Vizarra-Villongco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rica Vizarra-Villongco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Vizarra-Villongco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatrics621 Degraw St, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vizarra-Villongco?
I have recommended everyone that I know that is looking to evaluate their child to Dr. Vizzara-Vollongco. She is extremely professionalism and has wonderful bedside manner. She took her time examining my daughter and made sure that we were informed throughout each detail. We are at ease and very comforted while she explained her diagnosis for my daughter. I can't say enough wonderful things about this doctor.
About Dr. Rica Vizarra-Villongco, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1245310382
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Cornell University Mc
- Seton Hall University Jersey City Mc
- Jersey City Mc|University Of The East
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vizarra-Villongco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vizarra-Villongco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vizarra-Villongco works at
Dr. Vizarra-Villongco speaks French and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vizarra-Villongco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vizarra-Villongco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vizarra-Villongco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vizarra-Villongco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.