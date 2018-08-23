Dr. Ribal Aridi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ribal Aridi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ribal Aridi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital Case Medical Center
Dr. Aridi works at
Locations
Wellmont Medical Associates Endocrinology117 W Sevier Ave Ste 120, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 230-4660
Phusc Cardiology 2 Medical Park 5062 Medical Park Rd Ste 506, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 540-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Lonesome Pine Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my wife's life. She is a hero.
About Dr. Ribal Aridi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1881826832
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Case Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
