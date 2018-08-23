See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Kingsport, TN
Dr. Ribal Aridi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Overview

Dr. Ribal Aridi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital Case Medical Center

Dr. Aridi works at Wellmont Medical Associates Endocrinology in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellmont Medical Associates Endocrinology
    117 W Sevier Ave Ste 120, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 230-4660
    Phusc Cardiology 2 Medical Park 506
    2 Medical Park Rd Ste 506, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 540-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holston Valley Medical Center
  • Lonesome Pine Hospital
  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Proteinuria
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Proteinuria

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 23, 2018
    Saved my wife's life. She is a hero.
    RJ in VA — Aug 23, 2018
    About Dr. Ribal Aridi, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1881826832
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital Case Medical Center
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ribal Aridi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aridi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aridi has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aridi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aridi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aridi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aridi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aridi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

