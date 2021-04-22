Overview

Dr. Riaz Sirajuddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Carnegie Tri-county Municipal Hospital, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko.



Dr. Sirajuddin works at Heart Solutions Of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.