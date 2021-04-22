See All Cardiologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Riaz Sirajuddin, MD

Cardiology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Riaz Sirajuddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Carnegie Tri-county Municipal Hospital, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko.

Dr. Sirajuddin works at Heart Solutions Of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Solutions Of Oklahoma
    10413 Greenbriar Pkwy, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 691-4665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carnegie Tri-county Municipal Hospital
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Vertigo
Dizziness
Limb Pain
Vertigo
Dizziness

Limb Pain
Vertigo
Dizziness
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Atherosclerosis
Cardiomegaly
Carotid Artery Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder
Wheezing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chest Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Aneurysm
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Care Management
Congenital Heart Defects
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hidradenitis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nausea
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Reflux Esophagitis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Bronchitis
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bronchitis
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardioversion, Elective
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Common Cold
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gout
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heartburn
Hernia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Malnutrition
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Dr. Sirajuddin is one of the few "straight from the shoulder", "no nonsense" type of physicians. In my experience he has been professional, informative, considerate of patient concerns and forthright in his analysis of my health. His recommendations for treatment always include a clear understanding of what his expectations for results to be... both good and bad. And, he is considerate of the cost concerns that may arise out of the treatment he recommends.
    James — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Riaz Sirajuddin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235186099
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Riaz Sirajuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sirajuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sirajuddin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sirajuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sirajuddin works at Heart Solutions Of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Sirajuddin’s profile.

    Dr. Sirajuddin has seen patients for Limb Pain, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sirajuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirajuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirajuddin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sirajuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sirajuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

