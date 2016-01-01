See All Hematologists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Riaz Elahi, MD

Hematology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Riaz Elahi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Elahi works at Advocate Medical Group Orland Park in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Hazel Crest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Advocate Medical Group - Orland Park
    9550 W 167th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 478-7437
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    South Suburban Health Professional Group
    17850 Kedzie Ave Ste 2200, Hazel Crest, IL 60429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 575-4411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate South Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Riaz Elahi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1356421325
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola U Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Dow Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Riaz Elahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elahi has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Elahi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elahi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

