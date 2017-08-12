Overview

Dr. Riaz Cassim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clarksburg, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Cassim works at Louis A Johnson VA Psychiatry in Clarksburg, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.