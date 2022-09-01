Dr. Rian Tanenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rian Tanenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rian Tanenbaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They completed their fellowship with LSU
Dr. Tanenbaum works at
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste S450, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6401
Hospital Affiliations
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Special Needs Plan
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanenbaum?
Listens and vary professional and takes very good care of me and my wife . Long time friend
About Dr. Rian Tanenbaum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1356343610
Education & Certifications
- LSU
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanenbaum works at
Dr. Tanenbaum has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.