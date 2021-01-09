See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Riad Salem, MD

Interventional Radiology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Riad Salem, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Salem works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Transcatheter Embolization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    251 E Huron St Fl 14, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-1791

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 09, 2021
    Dr. Samdeep Mouli was my physician for the PAE procedure.
    Pat Campbell — Jan 09, 2021
    Dr. Salem's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Salem

    About Dr. Riad Salem, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1164447645
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • George Washington University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Riad Salem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salem works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Salem’s profile.

    Dr. Salem has seen patients for Vascular Transcatheter Embolization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

