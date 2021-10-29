See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Riad Homsi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Riad Homsi, MD

Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery
4.5 (59)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Riad Homsi, MD is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Homsi works at Just For Women in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Just For Women
    6373 N Quail Hollow Rd Ste 102, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 507-8675

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Homsi?

    Oct 29, 2021
    Excellent Doctor! Very compassionate and educated on women health.
    Ashley Payne — Oct 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Riad Homsi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Riad Homsi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Homsi to family and friends

    Dr. Homsi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Homsi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Riad Homsi, MD.

    About Dr. Riad Homsi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114908639
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Greater Baltimore MC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • American U Beirut
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Homsi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Homsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Homsi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homsi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Riad Homsi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.