Overview

Dr. Ria Lim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Elaine Cong, MD in Englewood, NJ with other offices in River Vale, NJ and Cliffside Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.