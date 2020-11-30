Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ria Lim, MD
Dr. Ria Lim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Glenn Brauntuch, MD180 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631
Diane Schwartz, MD645 Westwood Ave Fl 2, River Vale, NJ 07675
Englewood Health Physician Partners- Cliffside Park1 Towne Ctr Ste 2010, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic Endocrinologist!
About Dr. Ria Lim, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1750573697
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
