Dr. Schmidt III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhys Schmidt III, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhys Schmidt III, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Witham Health Services.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8240 Naab Rd Ste 320, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 875-5461
-
2
The Breast Care Center of Indiana PC8550 Naab Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 875-5461
-
3
Witham Health Services2605 N Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Directions (765) 485-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt III?
Pre-op meeting was thorough and options offered. No pressure to choose one option over another. Surgery was effective with minimal scarring. Post-op with nurse was lower quality than expected (did not use gloves to remove tubes) and not explained. Follow-up with Dr. Schmidt was back to high standards and questions answered.
About Dr. Rhys Schmidt III, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1366544868
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt III has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.