Dr. Rhys Rudolph, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhys Rudolph, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.
Locations
Parkview Hospital2231 Carew St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 425-5400
Fort Wayne Urology11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 320, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 482-8681
Ppg - Sports Medicine Kendallville401 N Sawyer Rd Ste C, Kendallville, IN 46755 Directions (260) 425-5400
Allied Physicians Inc. Dba Fort Wayne Neurology2001 Stults Rd Ste 200, Huntington, IN 46750 Directions (260) 482-8681
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
This man is fantastic. He explained every action before it was performed. He is super personable and made my procedure much more enjoyable. I enjoyed speaking with this gentleman.
About Dr. Rhys Rudolph, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1457362717
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudolph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudolph has seen patients for Hydrocele, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudolph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudolph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudolph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.