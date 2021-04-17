Dr. Rhys Irvine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irvine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhys Irvine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rhys Irvine, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Irvine works at
University of Tn Home Care1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9000
Etch Endocrinology2100 Clinch Ave Ste 310, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 673-9315
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Irvine is an excellent doctor with a kind and caring bedside manner. He is extremely smart and takes the time to answer questions and talk things through with parents. Can’t recommend him enough.
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Dr. Irvine works at
Dr. Irvine has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Incomplete Circumcision Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irvine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
