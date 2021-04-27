Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhonda Walsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Walsh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Walsh works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group - Urology (Livingston)315 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1070
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Walsh is very attentive to my symptoms and constantly working to figure out what is wrong. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Rhonda Walsh, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477735280
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Med Ctr
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center (San Antonio)
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.