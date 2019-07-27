Dr. Rhonda Wachsmuth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wachsmuth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Wachsmuth, MD
Dr. Rhonda Wachsmuth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Georgia Breast Care PC900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 312, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 370-0370Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Georgia Breast Care PC780 Canton Rd NE Ste 410, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 370-0370
Hospital Affiliations
- Cartersville Medical Center
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
She is an excellent Dr. Very caring. She really looks out for her patients and goes the extra mile to make sure we are well taken care of. Ive been seeing her for 3 yrs now as a high risk for breast cancer. Her staff are all very kind and loving as well. I will reccomend her to everyone. Thank you for the awesome care i get from you and all your staff at Georgia Breast Care.
About Dr. Rhonda Wachsmuth, MD
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Med Center
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
