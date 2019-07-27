Overview

Dr. Rhonda Wachsmuth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Wachsmuth works at Georgia Eye Partners in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.