Dr. Rhonda Todd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Todd, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
Washtenaw Internal Medcn Assocs3145 W Clark Rd Ste 401, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 528-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to say Thank you to Sonya for calling me to set a follow up appointment for my mother in law. I sent complaint in this morning because the girl that answered the phone would not do it but Thanks to Sonya for doing it.
About Dr. Rhonda Todd, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245288992
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
