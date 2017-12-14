Dr. Rhonda Sullivan-Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan-Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Sullivan-Ford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Sullivan-Ford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital.
Locations
Lakeland Premiere Womens Clinic Pllc2506 Lakeland Dr Ste 600, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 939-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sullivan -Ford is an excellent Ob/Gyn. She is very helpful and takes time out to listen to her patients. She delivered both of my babies. Both deliveries had issues. She kept me at ease during the process. My children will soon be patients of hers.
About Dr. Rhonda Sullivan-Ford, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Crump Womens Hosp-U Tenn
- Crump Womens Hosp
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan-Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan-Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan-Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan-Ford has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan-Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan-Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan-Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan-Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan-Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.