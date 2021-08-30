Dr. Sims has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhonda Sims, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Sims, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Memorial Outpatient Psychiatric Services3909 Creekside Loop Ste 115, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 575-8307
Yakima Valley Memorial Hosp2811 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 575-8307
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Simms impressed my family as competent, and caring. She skillfully offered encouragement and guidance while treating me. Her patience and professional demeanour kept me mostly on track. Im schizophrenic and have been profoundly psychotic and delusional for a very long time. Because of that, I was unable to appreciate the care she was providing during my treatment. My wife and I are in her debt.
About Dr. Rhonda Sims, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1043477649
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
