Dr. Rhonda Rosenberg, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rhonda Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Focus Eye Care, P.C. in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Focus Eye Care, P.C.
    Focus Eye Care, P.C.
302 Union St Ste 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 820-0004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rhonda Rosenberg, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Korean
    NPI Number
    1104893379
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Internship
    Maimonides Med Center
    Medical Education
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rhonda Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at Focus Eye Care, P.C. in Hackensack, NJ.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

