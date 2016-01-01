Dr. Rhonda Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Focus Eye Care, P.C.302 Union St Ste 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 820-0004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rhonda Rosenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1104893379
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Maimonides Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.