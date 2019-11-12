Overview

Dr. Rhonda Pomerantz, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.



Dr. Pomerantz works at Pomerantz Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.