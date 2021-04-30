See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Rhonda Mough, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (41)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rhonda Mough, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Mough works at Wilmington Health Today's Care in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wilmington Health
    5211 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 341-3300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Vitamin B Deficiency
Cellulitis
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 30, 2021
    Very, knowledgeable, kind, listens well. Overall a thoroughly great doctor
    — Apr 30, 2021
    About Dr. Rhonda Mough, MD

    Internal Medicine
    21 years of experience
    English
    1053349118
    Education & Certifications

    George Washington Univ and Affil Hosps
    George Washington Univ and Affil Hosps
    UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Dr. Mough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mough works at Wilmington Health Today's Care in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mough’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

