Dr. Mough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhonda Mough, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Mough, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Mough works at
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Health5211 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 341-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mough?
Very, knowledgeable, kind, listens well. Overall a thoroughly great doctor
About Dr. Rhonda Mough, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1053349118
Education & Certifications
- George Washington Univ and Affil Hosps
- George Washington Univ and Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mough works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.