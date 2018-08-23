Dr. Rhonda Merchant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Merchant, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Rhonda J. Merchant M.d. P.A.4512 Legacy Dr Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 491-7900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Our family absolutely loves doctor Merchant, and we have been going to her for years now. She is one of those rare doctors that is kind, caring, and very thorough. She made my daughter feel comfortable, as she was terrified of doctors from previous experiences. She is wonderful with kids. If you're looking for a good pediatrician she is it.
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1063413516
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Merchant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merchant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.