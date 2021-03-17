Dr. Rhonda Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Columbia University and is affiliated with Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford, Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Stamford Office1250 Summer St Ste 201, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 975-1112
-
2
Milford Office233 Broad St Ste 1, Milford, CT 06460 Directions
-
3
Modern Dermatology1032 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 635-0770Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
- Norwalk Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In the category of healthcare, Modern Dermatology stands apart from the rest with highly effective care and the highest attention to customer service. I have been a patient of Dr. Klein for over three years where she has consistently addressed a variety of skin-related issues with confidence and outstanding results. Recently, she performed a procedure on my daughter and showed that her prowess extends to the treatment of children.
About Dr. Rhonda Klein, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1033386867
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Columbia University
- University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
