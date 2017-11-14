See All Dermatologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Rhonda Karol, MD

Dermatology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rhonda Karol, MD is a Dermatologist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Karol works at KAROL & FACTOR in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Rhonda Karol
    10848 70th Rd Ste 2H, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-4920

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 14, 2017
    Dr. Karol is an excellent physician; She is incredibly intelligent, thorough and compassionate. I would highly recommend Dr. Karol to anyone looking for a dermatologist!
    — Nov 14, 2017
    About Dr. Rhonda Karol, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841218849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rhonda Karol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Karol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karol has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Karol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

