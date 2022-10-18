Overview

Dr. Rhonda Burmeister, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Burmeister works at Family Medicine At Port Jefferson in Port Jefferson, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.