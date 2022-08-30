See All Dermatologists in East Meadow, NY
Dr. Rhona Susser, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (24)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rhona Susser, MD is a Dermatologist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Susser works at Rhona S Susser MD PC in East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rhona S Susser M D P C.
    30 Merrick Ave Ste 112, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 794-7079

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Keloid Scar
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Destruction of Penile Lesion
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 30, 2022
    Dr. Susser is a wonderful doctor. She is very knowledgeable and also kind and compassionate. I wish there were more doctors like her.
    — Aug 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rhona Susser, MD
    About Dr. Rhona Susser, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346437183
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Susser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Susser works at Rhona S Susser MD PC in East Meadow, NY. View the full address on Dr. Susser’s profile.

    Dr. Susser has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Susser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Susser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Susser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Susser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Susser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.