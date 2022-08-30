Dr. Susser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhona Susser, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhona Susser, MD is a Dermatologist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Locations
Rhona S Susser M D P C.30 Merrick Ave Ste 112, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 794-7079
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Susser is a wonderful doctor. She is very knowledgeable and also kind and compassionate. I wish there were more doctors like her.
About Dr. Rhona Susser, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1346437183
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Susser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Susser has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Susser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Susser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Susser.
