Dr. Rhona Fink, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Fink works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.