Dr. Fawaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhody Fawaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhody Fawaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawton, OK.
Dr. Fawaz works at
Locations
1
Rhody Fawaz MD Gastroenterology3201 W Gore Blvd Ste 101, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 357-9984
- 2 5606 SW Lee Blvd Ste 303, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 531-4004
3
Mcleod Digestive Health Center401 E Cheves St Ste 301, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7166
4
Bon Secours - St. Francis Gastroenterology317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 330, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 335-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Southwestern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nothing bad to say. Ever. Saved my life 15 years ago by discovering polyps no one else cared to look for. Sent me to Dr. Zwan at Baylor Medical Center and I have been good ever since. Appreciate it sir.
About Dr. Rhody Fawaz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1902891625
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fawaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fawaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fawaz has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fawaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fawaz speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fawaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fawaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fawaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fawaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.