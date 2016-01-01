Overview

Dr. Rhodora Dela Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Dela Cruz works at RHODORA C DELA CRUZ PEDIATRIC CLINIC in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.