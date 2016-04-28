Dr. Rhoda Padow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhoda Padow, MD
Dr. Rhoda Padow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Omni House Behavioral Health System1419 Madison Park Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-2719
- 2 6723 Whittier Ave Ste 405B, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (301) 317-6006
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Our son is a long term patient of Dr Padow. After being disappointed with several other psychologists and psychiatrists, we found Dr Padow. She made great efforts in working with our son to understand his issues. Her use of psychotherapy along with medication has resulted in not only controlling his condition, but also in his understanding himself. We are very happy with the results and have great trust in her.
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Padow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Padow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.