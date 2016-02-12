Dr. Rhoda Narins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhoda Narins, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhoda Narins, MD is a Dermatologist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 222 Westchester Ave Ste 300, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 684-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narins?
Very pleasant. It is clear she knows what she is doing.
About Dr. Rhoda Narins, MD
- Dermatology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1619017860
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Narins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.