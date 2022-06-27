See All General Surgeons in Meridian, ID
Overview

Dr. Rhiana Menen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. Menen works at St Lukes Clinic Boise Srgcl Grp in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boise Surgical Group
    3399 E Louise Dr Ste 400, Meridian, ID 83642 (208) 364-3000

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center

Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross of Idaho
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    UnitedHealthCare

    Patient Ratings (5)
    Jun 27, 2022
    Wonderful doctor so comfortable with her .Great surgeon . My recent mastectomy went well .
    Marylin Ward — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Rhiana Menen, MD

    General Surgery
    English, Spanish
    Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Alameda County Medical Center - Highland Campus
    General Surgery
