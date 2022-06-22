Dr. Rhett Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhett Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhett Murray, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Locations
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-1600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Spine & Neuro201 Governors Dr SW Fl 1, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-8101Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He doesn't care one bit about his patients!
About Dr. Rhett Murray, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ala Sch Med
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- The University Of Alabama At Tuscaloosa
- Neurosurgery
