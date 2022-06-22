Overview

Dr. Rhett Murray, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Murray works at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.