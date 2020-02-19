Dr. Rhett Lakin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhett Lakin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Rhett Lakin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3231 S National Ave Ste 160, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 888-6708
-
2
Mercy Spine Center - Branson Highway 248448 State Highway 248, Branson, MO 65616 Directions (417) 820-5200
-
3
Mercy Clinic Primary and Convenient Care1319 S Landrum St Ste A, Mount Vernon, MO 65712 Directions (417) 888-6708
-
4
Mercy Clinic Family Medicine - Cassville92 Main St, Cassville, MO 65625 Directions (417) 888-6708
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Cassville
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lakin?
Very personable. Extremely professional. Explained procedure well. Excellent doctor. Strongly recommend
About Dr. Rhett Lakin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1639345242
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakin has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.