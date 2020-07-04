Dr. Rhett High, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. High is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhett High, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhett High, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. High works at
Locations
Duke Raleigh Hospital3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 872-2616
- 2 4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-1818
Raleigh Plastic Surgery Center1112 Dresser Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 872-2616
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery on June 1 of this year, it was amazing I have breast reduction and also he remove my breast implants I have some Liposuction in my right side he make me looks like a teenager mi breast is beautiful!!!! my belly is gorgeous. I have noticed the big difference in the same day, and when I wake up the next day, I say wow!!!!! and it just keeps getting better and better and better looking. Thank you Dr. high, you are fantastic.
About Dr. Rhett High, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1528033826
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray School Of Med
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. High has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. High accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. High has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. High. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. High.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. High, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. High appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.