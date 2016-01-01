Dr. Rhett Drugge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drugge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhett Drugge, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhett Drugge, MD is a dermatologist in Stamford, CT. Dr. Drugge completed a residency at University of Michigan / Ann Arbor. He currently practices at Rhett J Drugge MD PC and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Rhett J Drugge MD PC50 Glenbrook Rd Apt 1C, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 324-5719
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Rhett Drugge, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1154417293
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- New York University
- New York Medical College
Admitting Hospitals
- Stamford Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drugge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drugge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drugge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drugge has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drugge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Drugge speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Drugge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drugge.
