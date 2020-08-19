Overview

Dr. Rhea Phillips, MD is a Dermatologist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Phillips works at MD Anderson Cancer Ctr-RAD ONC in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Grand Prairie, TX and Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.