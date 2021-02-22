Dr. Mehra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhea Mehra, MD
Dr. Rhea Mehra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling, VA.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 46396 Benedict Dr Ste 310, Sterling, VA 20164 Directions (703) 774-3234
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I’ve been seeing Dr. Mehra for 15 years. She IS concise and to the point, which may turn some off, but she’s friendly while doing it. She’s also not a talk therapist so her appointments go fast - but she will refer you to a talk therapist if you need one and that is discussed. She does have expectations and goals for healthier living, and I find that a positive, while some might find that discouraging. SOMETIMES I’ve had to wait in the waiting room and with a quick text I’ve found out it’s because the person before me had a medical emergency. I try to refrain from balking at that . As a mental health patient we have to understand those circumstances. All-in-All Dr Mehra is my saving grace and she found my perfect “cocktail” of mental health drugs. We work great together putting my life at ease. Some of these comments about her show here show a lack of understanding of her role. She really has everyone’s best interest at heart.
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- Geriatric Psychiatry
