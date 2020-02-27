Overview

Dr. Rhea Hsu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Hsu works at Carolina Medical Consultants in Rock Hill, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.