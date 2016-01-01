Overview

Dr. Rhaisa Dumenigo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami and Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Dumenigo works at Clavelo Dumenigo and Cuellar MDs in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.