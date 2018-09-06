Dr. Rhadames Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhadames Rojas, MD
Dr. Rhadames Rojas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Westchester Medical Center.
Midvalley Cardiology111 Marys Ave Ste 3, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-3663
Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-3131
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 909-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Westchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rojas is so lovely. He put my dad and all of us at ease. The surgery was successful. He answered alllllll of my questions throughout the days my dad was in the hospital. He's the best.
About Dr. Rhadames Rojas, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508161993
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Rojas speaks Spanish.
