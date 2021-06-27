Dr. Rezwan Chowdhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rezwan Chowdhury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rezwan Chowdhury, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA.
Locations
Arizona Center for Cancer Care3645 S Rome St Ste 116, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 278-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Phoenix Abrazo Central Campus1916 W Bethany Home Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 283-2345Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chowdhury and his radiation staff are the best.They were polite and caring about my needs. they listened when you talked to them, and Dr. C was very informative and talked to you on a level that you could understand. Thank you to you and your entire staff.
About Dr. Rezwan Chowdhury, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Breast Cancer Specialists
- Cross Cancer Inst/U Alberta
- University Of Alberta Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
- Radiation Oncology
