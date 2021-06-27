See All Radiation Oncologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Rezwan Chowdhury, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rezwan Chowdhury, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA.

Dr. Chowdhury works at Arizona Center for Cancer Care in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Center for Cancer Care
    3645 S Rome St Ste 116, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 278-8300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Phoenix Abrazo Central Campus
    1916 W Bethany Home Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 283-2345
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Gynecologic Cancer
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 27, 2021
    Dr. Chowdhury and his radiation staff are the best.They were polite and caring about my needs. they listened when you talked to them, and Dr. C was very informative and talked to you on a level that you could understand. Thank you to you and your entire staff.
    Jesse Pogue — Jun 27, 2021
    About Dr. Rezwan Chowdhury, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629379565
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arizona Breast Cancer Specialists
    Residency
    • Cross Cancer Inst/U Alberta
    Internship
    • University Of Alberta Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rezwan Chowdhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chowdhury has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

