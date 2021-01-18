Overview

Dr. Rezkalla Butros, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clark Regional Medical Center, Harrison Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. Butros works at Means Adult Primary Care Clinic in Mount Sterling, KY with other offices in Winchester, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertension and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.